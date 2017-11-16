“Smash and grab burglar” facing additional charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lackawanna man who is one of two suspects Erie County Sheriff’s deputies have charged with committing a recent string of store and gas station burglaries in Erie County is facing additional charges.

Phillip Muzzy, 34, of Lackawanna, has additionally been charged with possession of burglary tools and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

His original charges included burglary, second degree mischief, and fourth degree grand larceny.

He remains in the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail following his Oct. 28 arrest.

Among items Muzzy stole were lottery tickets, cigarettes, cash, and cash donations from a Breast Cancer Awareness collection box.

Police also charged James Trala, 30, of Depew, with burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and third degree grand larceny in relation to the string of robberies.

 

