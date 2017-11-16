Theater reveals phase one of renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Torn Space Theater, located at 612 Fillmore Avenue, found that home nearly two decades ago and they’re staying put, expanding their space now.

The contemporary performance company received nearly $1mil. from the Better Buffalo Fund. They’re renovating their current space and refurbishing an old building into a new to a new studio spot.

“We have a lot of respect for this neighborhood,” said Dan Shanahan, the artistic director for Torn Space. “This corner boasts some beautiful assets with St. Stan’s church and the Central Terminal.”

The director finds the neighborhood inspiring.

“We feel this area has enormous potential. We are hoping to send a signal to other organizations and residents that this area is worth investing in and it’s worth the attention.”

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of summer 2018.