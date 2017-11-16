Theater reveals phase one of renovations

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Torn Space Theater, located at 612 Fillmore Avenue, found that home nearly two decades ago and they’re staying put, expanding their space now.

The contemporary performance company received nearly $1mil. from the Better Buffalo Fund.  They’re renovating their current space and refurbishing an old building into a new to a new studio spot.

“We have a lot of respect for this neighborhood,” said Dan Shanahan, the artistic director for Torn Space. “This corner boasts some beautiful assets with St. Stan’s church and the Central Terminal.”

The director finds the neighborhood inspiring.

“We feel this area has enormous potential. We are hoping to send a signal to other organizations and residents that this area is worth investing in and it’s worth the attention.”

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of summer 2018.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s