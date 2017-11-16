Three charged with animal cruelty following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people have been charged with animal cruelty in Jamestown after fire and police responded to a residence for a fire.

All of the occupants at 12 Mt. Vernon Place were able to get out safely. Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the residence, one of which was found to be suffering from extreme neglect. The dog had extremely matted hair, was covered in feces with open sores, and had a large cyst on its abdomen.

This photo shows the dog’s face.

The dog was seized and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

The three occupants of the home- David M. Wright, 31, William L. Wright, 39, and Lisa A. Bortz, 40, were each charged with animal cruelty.

They were taken to Jamestown City Jail.