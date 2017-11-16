Three charged with animal cruelty following Jamestown Fire

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people have been charged with animal cruelty in Jamestown after fire and police responded to a residence for a fire.

All of the occupants at 12 Mt. Vernon Place were able to get out safely. Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the residence, one of which was found to be suffering from extreme neglect. The dog had extremely matted hair, was covered in feces with open sores, and had a large cyst on its abdomen.

This photo shows the dog’s face.

The dog was seized and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

The three occupants of the home- David M. Wright, 31, William L. Wright, 39, and Lisa A. Bortz, 40, were each charged with animal cruelty.

They were taken to Jamestown City Jail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s