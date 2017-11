WILLIAMVSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tops Friendly Markets is the latest grocery store to offer customers the option to buy groceries from the comfort of their home.

The grocery chain launched Instacart on Thursday, offering online ordering. Groceries will be delivered to the door in as little as one hour. Instacart services will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tops is offering free delivery for the first two months when customers use Instacart.

