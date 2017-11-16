Turkeys for Tickets drive benefiting local food pantries

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres fans are getting free game tickets for giving back to neighbors in need.

The annual Turkeys for Tickets drive is being held from 6 a.m. Until 9 a.m. Thursday, November 16, at three locations:

• KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
• Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)
• Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

For every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey, the Sabres will give the donor two tickets to an upcoming game. Each person can get a maximum of four tickets.

All of the turkeys collected will go to the Food Bank of WNY and City Missions for distribution to Western New Yorkers in need.

Last year, more than 2,000 turkeys were collected.

