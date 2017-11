TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former treasurer of the River Road Volunteer Fire Company has been arrested for stealing over $19,000 from the company since the start of the year.

Timothy D. Kler, 35, was charged Thursday with third degree grand larceny. He turned himself in with his lawyer and was arraigned before being released.

Kler is accused of stealing over $19,000 from the fire department since being elected treasurer in January.