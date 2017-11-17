Batavia woman dies in Chili crash

Published:

CHILI, NY – (WIVB)  A Batavia woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Chili Thursday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced that Diane L. Rebmann, 70, was trapped in her car for nearly 30 minutes before she could be extricated.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and later died from her injuries,

Rebmann, who was driving westbound on Paul Road making a left turn onto Chestnut Ridge Road when her car was hit by a car travelling east. The victim’s vehicle was pushed into a telephone pole.

Joseph Curtis, 18, of Chili was the driver of the other vehicle.

No charges have been filed, pending further investigation.

