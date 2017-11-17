Bon-Ton to close 40 stores next year

BUFFALO, NY – WIVB   Bon-Ton Stores is citing declining sales for their decision to close 40 stores through 2018.

The Milwaukee based company operates Boston Store, Younkers and several other store brands.  They have 260 department stores and clearance centers in the U.S.

No word yet on which of the stores will be shuttered.

Bon-Ton has several outlets in western New York including the following locations:

  • Southgate Plaza- West Seneca
  • Sheridan Drive – Town of Tonawanda
  • Lockport Mall
  • Summit park Mall – Wheatfield
  • Eastern Hills Mall – Clarence
  • Olean

