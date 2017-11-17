Buffalo native, Las Vegas musician Joey Scinta passes away

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beloved member of the Western New York music and entertainment scene passed away Friday night. News 4 has learned that Joey Scinta, a member of the Scinta brothers, died after suffering several strokes.

Joey and Frankie Scinta are Buffalo natives, but have been a staple of the Las Vegas music and entertainment scene for years. On Facebook Friday night, Frankie Scinta put on his scheduled performance, saying Joey would have wanted the show to go on.

