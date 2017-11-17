Buffalo’s Best Beef on Weck: The Bar Bill Tavern

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bar Bill in East Aurora is a two time winner! A couple of weeks ago it won Buffalo’s best chicken wing and this week we asked viewers, who has buffalo’s best beef on week? More than 1,400 people voted and said the Bar Bill is the place to be.

“It’s as popular as our chicken wings. We go over a ton of beef every week,” said Clark Crook, Bar Bill owner.

At the Bar Bill each beef on weck sandwich is hand cut, and sliced thin.

“That’s a big part of the secret to a good sandwich. Trimming, making sure that you’ve taken all the tough pieces out of the beef and also cutting against the grain is very important,” said Crook.

“You can’t just slap it together. A lot of times I make them, and each sandwich I make like I would eat it myself,” said Lou Ann Morrell, Bar Bill employee.

The sandwich comes on a salted kimmelweck roll, dipped in some “ah jus” which is the juice of the beef.

“It’s personal taste, some people like a wetter sandwich and would take more ah jus and others like a drier sandwich. What we do at the Bar Bill is we toast our roll and that helps absorb ah jus,” said Crook.

Top it off with some horseradish, and you’ve got a uniquely Western New York sandwich.

“The horse radish is really good and we use so much of it that it’s always so fresh that some people just gasp because it’s so strong,” said Morrell.

“The beef is the star of the sandwich. That’s a slow roasted, tender, wonderful beef sandwich,” said Crook.

If you can’t make it to East Aurora for a beef on weck,the Bar Bill also does nationwide shipping. For more information go to http://barbill.com/