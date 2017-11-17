Cheektowaga is hoping 3rd time is the charm in state semifinal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga is no stranger to success. Mike Fatta and the Warriors and won three of the last four Class B Section VI Championships, but their dream of securing a state title has fallen short.

Cheektowaga advanced to the state semifinals in 2014 and again in 2015 and returns this year, hoping to make history and advance to the state championship.

“You always face adversity in life and coach (Mike) Fatta always preaches that we have to overcome it, stay together and stay as one,” running back Jaquan Bush said. “If one falls apart, then we all fall apart.”

“It’d be great. It’d be making history for our school,” quarterback Keshone Beal added. “For us, as a team, we would just be so excited.”

The Warriors will face off against Chenango Forks on Saturday at 3 p.m. Chenango Forks advanced to the state title game a year ago and is playing in their sixth straight semifinal.