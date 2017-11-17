City of Olean rocked by series of suspicious fires

Photo Courtesy Olean Times Herald

OLEAN, NY –  (WIVB)       The city of Olean may have a firebug on their hands.

Over the past two weeks there have been a number of suspicious fires including one at 114 East Oak Street that was determined to be an arson.

Other fires set on Fourth Street and Second Avenue are similar in nature and could be determined to be deliberately set.

Another fire on Wayne Street is also being investigated.

Graffiti left at the scene of one of the fires could be interpreted to be a threat of more fires to come.

The Olean Police Department is looking for information on any of the fires.  Please contact the Police Department at 376-5672 or 367-5673.  If you have a home security video please register it with the police department as well

