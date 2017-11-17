Cleveland Hill ready for state semis Vs. Skaneateles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cleveland Hill trailed by four in their Far West Regional showdown with Caldonia-Mumford before scoring 22 unanswered points to advance the state semifinals in Binghamton.

It’s just the second trip in school history to the state final four for the Golden Eagles, who are 10-1 on the year.  Their lone loss came back in Week 1 of the regular season — a 30-24 loss to Maryvale.

“I think a big part of it is the character of this team. This team has a lot of resiliency,” Head Coach Glen Graham said.  “We work on the character aspect throughout the year.   Our guys have been in games where they have had to come back from behind and understand how it gets done and, I’m so proud they got it done over the weekend.”

Cleveland Hill squares off against Skaneateles, which is also 10-1 overall, at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

