Contractor charged with scamming the elderly

ARCADE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged with grand larceny following an investigation into a home improvement scam in Wyoming County involving elderly victims.

Deputies say 43-year-old Howard Pratt, of Canisteo, charged an elderly couple in Arcade $12,000 for home improvements to their attic and chimney. Pratt allegedly did very little work and never returned.

Base on the investigation, Pratt has been conducting home improvement/repair scams in the Western New York and Southern Tier area with other people from Cohocton, Avoca, and Perkinsville.

Deputies say they go door to door with the urgency of alleged immediate work that is needed to be done to a residence and then charge large sums of money. The repairs are not even needed and the work is not done when they receive the money.

Anyone with information or a similar complaint is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office at 585-786-8989.

Pratt turned himself in at the Town of Arcade Court and was arraigned. He was released on his own recognizance as he is still on probation in Steuben County.

Pratt is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Arcade Court at a later date.