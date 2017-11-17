Federal judge’s waterfront home burglarized early Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not likely a burglar knew they were breaking into the home of a federal judge early Wednesday, Buffalo police said. But in doing so, they may have walked away with something more valuable than just his iPad and credit cards.

New York Western District Court Judge William Skretny told Buffalo police someone broke into his home in the upscale Waterfront Village early Wednesday. Police said the thief cut the screen to one of Skretny’s doors to access the lock.

Once inside, police said the burglar stole the judge’s iPad, passport, credit cards, a watch, a class ring from Canisius College and a black judicial bag containing unknown judicial paperwork.

The total value of the items stolen was more than $500, according to police reports.

Despite Skretny’s position as a federal judge — and as a result, that U.S. Marshals are involved — police said they will treat the crime like any other break-in.

“Investigations are always the same,” said Chief Joseph Gramaglia. “We look at the evidence, we put together any forensic evidence that we have and we follow up where we can.”

Police said an officer found many of the stolen items in Lasalle Park, including the judge’s ID, credit cards, and the bag that contained the judicial papers. Some of the papers were recovered in the park as well.

Gramaglia also said authorities have no reason to believe the burglar knew they were hitting the home of a federal judge, or whether the thief had any past or ongoing connections to any federal court case.

“At this time, we’re working with our federal partners,” Gramaglia said. “But to date, we don’t see anything that leads us in that direction. And unless something else comes out, we believe this was a (random) burglary.”

Gramaglia said police are working with neighbors to see if the thief was caught on any surveillance cameras on neighboring homes and subdivisions.

As of late Friday, there were no suspects.