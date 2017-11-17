Former Williamsville teacher sentenced for texting 12-year old student

BUFFALO, NY  – (WIVB)    Scott Schaeffer, 44, worked as a science teacher at St. Gregory the Great school in Williamsville for 6 years.  The District Attorney says he sent hundreds of sexually explicit text messages and two selfies to a 12-year old girl, who was one of his students. The DA said “Thank God for the girl’s mother” who saw her daughter was getting texts late at night and she took away the phone and told police.

The former teacher apologized to the 12-year old girl in court today.

We weren’t allowed in the State Supreme courtroom but our photographer listened.

The DA also says the girl told the judge she felt bad she got him arrested.

The DA says he sees that all the time in cases like this and also domestic violence cases.  But at a time when dozens of women are breaking their silence- accusing older men of sexual misconduct, the DA said in light of what we are seeing across the country this type of conduct can’t be tolerated.

“I’m thankful for the mother, I’m thankful the mother caught what was going on here, as a father of a 13-year old daughter myself, we as parents need to be aware of who is texting our children.”

District Attorney Flynn continued, “This young girl should not feel responsible at all.  He is the sexual predator – you are the victim.”

Schaeffer’s lawyer says he doesn’t’ have to register as a sex offender because of state laws.  The E-Felony he pleaded guilty to isn’t on the list that would put someone on the sex registry.  Basically the state law hasn’t caught up with technology and the DA is urging lawmakers to update the law.  So when people like Scott Shaeffer get out of prison people know his history.  He will be in prison for 1 to 3 years.

 

