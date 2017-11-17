Four arrested for drug activity at Lovejoy barber shop

BUFFALO, N.Y. – (WIVB) Four people have been charged with distributing cocaine out of a Lovejoy barbershop, across from a public school.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Stevie Alejandro, 31; Cleophus Dentmond a/k/a Face, age 28; Gilbert Guzman, age 48; and Catherine Ramos, age 29, all of Buffalo, NY, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000, or both.

Police received a number of complaints about drug activity at the Barberians Barber Shop on East Lovejoy Street. The shop is directly across from Buffalo Public School No. 43, the Lovejoy Discovery School.