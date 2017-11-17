Four arrested for drug activity at Lovejoy barber shop

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. – (WIVB)  Four people have been charged with distributing cocaine out of a Lovejoy barbershop, across from a public school.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Stevie Alejandro, 31; Cleophus Dentmond a/k/a Face, age 28; Gilbert Guzman, age 48; and Catherine Ramos, age 29, all of Buffalo, NY, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000, or both.

Police received a number of complaints about drug activity at the Barberians Barber Shop on East Lovejoy Street.  The shop is directly across from Buffalo Public School No. 43, the Lovejoy Discovery School.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s