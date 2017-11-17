Missing 5-year-old likely to be in California with mom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating a custodial interference involving a 5-year-old child and the child’s mother.

According to police, the child, Leilani Ortiz of Rochester, was picked up by her mother, Rene Stong of Rochester from her school yesterday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. When Ortiz did not return home from school the family contacted police.

Rochester Police say they then conducted an investigation into the incident, which continued through the day today. An Amber Alert was not issued immediately, as they say they did not believe the child was at risk of serious bodily injury or death. They say they had also located a residence for Stong in Rochester and felt she would return there.

Police say the family was able to locate the vehicle in which Stong arrived in to pick up her daughter and after interviewing the owner, it was learned Stong had gone immediately to the GRIA (airport) after picking up her daughter from the school yesterday and had left the state.

At this time police say they believe both to be in southern California and are currently working with those law enforcement agencies to locate them.

This investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call 911.