Myers powers West Seneca West past Whitesboro 42-6, to first trip to title game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Seneca West quarterback Matt Myers said when he transferred back to the school prior to the season, he wanted to accomplish something special.

On Friday, the UB commit combined for three touchdowns to lift the Indians past Whitesboro in the Class A semifinal 42-6, to help guide the program to its first appearance in the Class A state championship.

Scoreless after the first quarter, the Indians found their stride. Myers scored on a 17-yard run to give WSW a 7-0 lead. After a punt return for a touchdown courtesy of Juston Jackson to make it 14-0, Myers connected with Luke Wilhelm on 4th and 2 to open up a three score lead.

They would lead 28-0 at the half following a 12-yard TD run from John Speyer.

In the second half, Myers and Speyer each found paydirt once more. Myers hooked up with Kyle Haettich on a 36-yard touchdown while Speyer scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, to make it a 42-6 game.

West Seneca West will play Yorktown next Friday at 3 p.m.