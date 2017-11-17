New digiPlaySpace exhibit opening at Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This weekend, you can be one of the first people to enjoy the Buffalo Museum of Science’s newest attraction. The digiPlaySpace exhibit opens to the public Saturday, November 18.

The Toronto International Film Festival produced the traveling exhibit, which features 14 interactive activities combining science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

“We’ve heard of STEM. We’ve heard of STEAM. STEAM is where the art and the engineering and the technology all meet together,” explained David Cinquino, director of experience and exhibits for the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Fourteen artists from around the globe have created the activities in the new digiPlaySpace exhibit, from Ototo, which lets you play music by completing circuits using everyday objects like spoons, to Push Me-Pull You, a four-person video game that makes users work cooperatively and competitively to move a ball over a goal line.

MORE | Click here for more information about the digiPlaySpace exhibit.

Some activities take very little skill to enjoy. The Talk Like A Robot feature by multimedia artist Reese Brunelle, for example, invites you to speak into microphones and press buttons on a keypad to come up with your own unique mix of sound.

Other activities, like the Pop n’Lock Dance Machine by artist duo Catshrine, can make it so museum visitors appear to have good dancing skills regardless of their actual ability, thanks to the magic of stop motion photography.

“It’s a blending of the old and the new,” said Christopher Felske, one of the members of Catshrine. “Stop motion and frame by frame animation is one of the oldest film techniques around, and we’re remixing it into the selfie culture and something that looks like the best meme.”

Just feet from Pop n’Lock, another activity is combining the virtual with reality for a video game that feels like it’s from the future. Software artist Lieven van Velthoven’s Room Racers activity uses Xbox controllers, infrared technology, and cameras to have visitors drive projected cars around real-world obstacles.

Headrush, by the same artist, has visitors moving in the real world to race through a virtual 3-D space. “It’s meant to encourage physical exercise, but without feeling like you’re being encouraged to. It feels like a game,” van Velthoven explained.

The Buffalo Museum of Science is the first museum in New York State to host the digiPlaySpace exhibit. It will be open through April 22, 2018.

“My biggest hope is that people will take some of their inhibitions about technology down and get into it, have some fun and then start figuring out, how did they do this?” Cincquino said.

Admission to digiPlaySpace is included with general museum admission. It is open during regular Museum hours, including extended hours on Wednesdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

News 4’s Katie Alexander had the opportunity to check out the new digiPlaySpace exhibit before it opened to the public. Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage.

APP USERS | Click here to enable videos.