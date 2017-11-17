News & Notes from Friday’s Bills practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills held one final practice in Orchard Park before heading to the west coast. Coaching philosophies differ with traveling multiple time zones and head coach Sean McDermott says he has learned from working with Andy Reid.

“The schedule emulates some of what Andy’s done in different trips from a line item standpoint, from an order standpoint,” McDermott said. “Andy’s gone one days, two days. This is a lot of research by our staff and also trying to keep our guys in a routine, where they can sleep at home, sleep in their own beds. We’ll approach it as a normal game.”

McDermott added that rookie quarterback Nate Peterman has been progressing with the Bills three days after being named the starter.

“You just, you go back to your process. You go back to your routine. He’s started games before [and] he’s won games before. When you go through the scouting process, you try and get a feel for not only the player but the person. That’s all part of the evaluation with all of our players, including our draft class, and now Nathan, as you mentioned. Who are you dealing with? Who’s the patient? What are they all about? I think he’s extremely poised and he’s got good balance and a great support system with his family. He’s in a good place.”

Injuries:

-Kicker Stephen Hauschka should be good to go for the Chargers game, despite missing Thursday’s practice with a hip injury

-Mike Tolbert, John Miller and Cordy Glenn have been ruled OUT for the game

-E.J. Gaines and Zay Jones were full participants in Friday’s practice

-Charles Clay, Jerry Hughes and Jordan Williams were limited