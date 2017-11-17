Orchard Park PD swamped with requests from businesses and churches for active shooter training

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park Police and the Town Board are at odds about who will do active shooter training in the town.

This week alone the police department has been swamped with requests from businesses and churches.

“They’re concerned about what they’ve seen nationally and locally. They want to know what to do with an active shooter, some want evacuation plans, some want us to look at their security protocol,” said Chief Mark Pacholec, Orchard Park Police.

Chief Pacholec says the department only has two active shooter instructors and since they are both in high demand, so is overtime.

“We got a lot of overtime now, our police overtime budget is very strained with New Era field and the Bills games,” said Supervisor Patrick Keem, Town of Orchard Park.

Keem says he wants a private agency to do the training, but Pacholec says he prefers his department.

“We know our town, we know the businesses, we know what goes on,” said Pacholec.

“Is it going to be a private business or is it going to be police on overtime at taxpayer’s expense,” said Keem.

The town and the police are considering hosting one large training session at a venue to save money. Pacholec says he should know in the next week or so who’s doing the training and when and where it’s happening.

No matter which agency does the training, officials say it’s necessary.

“A lot of people think you know this is Orchard Park, this is Amherst, this is West Seneca, it can’t happen here. It can happen anywhere,” said Pacholec.