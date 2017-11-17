O’Reilly’s goal not enough in 3-1 loss to Red Wings

By Published:
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 3-1. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Robin Lehner did the best he could to keep the Sabres in their game against Detroit Friday night.  He stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced in a 3-1 loss — and didn’t get much puck support.

Ryan O’Reilly’s seventh goal of the year was the lone tally for Buffalo, which has scored one goal in four of their last six game.

The Blue and Gold were out-shot 33-20 in the game, and only had four shots in the second period.  Star forward Jack Eichel had one shot on goal in nearly 19 minutes on the ice.

The loss, their fourth straight, drops the Sabres to 5-10-4 overall — which is the second worst record in the league — only better than the Arizona Coyotes (3-15-3).

Buffalo returns home Saturday to face Carolina at 7 p.m. at Keybank Center.

