Soprano’s favorite cast as Cuomo in NY prison break series

HOLLYWOOD, CA  – (WIVB)   The upcoming Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora” has cast a Sopranos’ favorite as Governor Andrew Cuomo.  Variety reports that Michael Imperioli has signed on for a guest starring role to appear as Governor Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo ordered the official investigation into the prison break involving Richard Matt and David Sweat from the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Matt will be played by Benicio Del Toro and David Sweat will be played by Paul Dano.

Patricia Arquette is also in the cast.  Ben Stiller is the executive producer and director.

The 8-hours series is based on the true story of the prison break that gripped upstate New York in the summer of 2015.

