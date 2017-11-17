‘Stay Rich’ team from Rich Products holds charity event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Rich Product Corporations has been a part of Buffalo for over 70 years. Within the last 2, a new product has come out of Rich’s. That is an initiative called ‘Stay Rich’.

The city of Buffalo has seen a lot of changes over the last half a century but one company that’s stayed put is Rich Products.

Zach Clark, Assistant marketing manager at Rich Products told News 4,”It’s really great to see that a company like Rich’s has stayed here for so long and has had the confidence and the faith in this city.”

The Buffalo based company employs over 10,000 associate’s worldwide and sells products to over 100 countries, but its home grown nature draws in a lot of life long Western New Yorkers. Clark is one of them.

He said, “I was born and raised in Niagara Falls so the Western New York community has been a part of my life forever.” Clark has worked at Rich’s for the last four years. In that time, he along with a few other associates, realized there was a void within the company for the younger generation, so they did something about it.

Matthew Keifer, Global Toppings Manager for Rich Products and board member, was integral in forming ‘Stay Rich’. He shared with News 4, “Stay Rich was formed in 2015 by a group of internal associates here, to focus on young professionals in the work place.”

The group works to network within the company, and to help out the community in which there headquarters lie. Keifer said, “We’ve gotten a lot of different smaller things within the community. We do a lot of work with the west side kind of outside of Niagara Street here. We had a happy hour where we invited people to come and they had to bring a toy to kind of get in to the event and then we donated them to the Toys for Tots.”

They’ve also worked closely with the Boys and Girls Club to help out with their STEAM science fair competition. All of these events have lead up to their biggest one yet. A hockey game geared towards raising money for the Special Olympics and it takes place tonight. Clark said, “It’s sponsored by ‘Stay Rich’ and PGA Reach and it’s essentially associates from Rich products and associates from WNY PGA from some of the local area courses playing against each other to raise money.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door at Buffalo River Works for $20.00. That includes one complimentary drink. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of New York. If you can’t make it to the event but still want to donate you can do so through their website.