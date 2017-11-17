Third anniversary of “Snowvember” – take a look back!

BUFFALO, NY – (WIVB) This weekend is the 3rd anniversary of “Snowvember” – the storm that dumped several feet of snow on Buffalo and areas South of the city.

Cars, SUV’s, even trucks were buried under the snow as it rapidly piled up, grinding traffic to a halt.

The storm wasn’t without a loss. More than 10 locals perished in the harsh weather, marking the Snowvember storm as a tragic, yet historic event.

News 4 remembers those who struggled, survived and more in one of the harshest storms in recent memory in the 1-hour special.

Take a look back at our anniversary special