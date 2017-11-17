UB Cruises 40-24 over Ball St.

(WIVB)—The UB offense was dominant once again Thursday night leading the Bulls to a 40-24 win over Ball State. The win improved the Bulls’ record to 5-6, keeping their postseason hope alive.

Quarterback Tyree Jackson torched the Cardinals’ defense for 350 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Jackson became the first QB in school history to throw for 300 yards in three straight games.

Anthony Johnson was on the receiving end of half those yards. The UB wide receiver continued his great season with seven catches for 153 yards and tied a school record with four receiving touchdowns.

“I thought offensively we did a lot of good things,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We had the answer when the momentum shifted. We had a balanced offensive attack tonight which we’ve always been striving to get to. This was a big road win and an important win for our program.”

The Bulls are now 5-6, their hopes of becoming bowl eligible comes down to the final game. A win over Ohio and UB will be bowl eligible for just the third time in school history.

Next game: vs Ohio 1:00 Friday (11/24)