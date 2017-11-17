UB Cruises 40-24 over Ball St.

By and Published: Updated:
bulls web tag

(WIVB)—The UB offense was dominant once again Thursday night leading the Bulls to a 40-24 win over Ball State. The win improved the Bulls’ record to 5-6, keeping their postseason hope alive.

Quarterback Tyree Jackson torched the Cardinals’ defense for 350 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Jackson became the first QB in school history to throw for 300 yards in three straight games.

Anthony Johnson was on the receiving end of half those yards. The UB wide receiver continued his great season with seven catches for 153 yards and tied a school record with four receiving touchdowns. 

“I thought offensively we did a lot of good things,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We had the answer when the momentum shifted. We had a balanced offensive attack tonight which we’ve always been striving to get to. This was a big road win and an important win for our program.”

The Bulls are now 5-6, their hopes of becoming bowl eligible comes down to the final game. A win over Ohio and UB will be bowl eligible for just the third time in school history.

Next game: vs Ohio 1:00 Friday (11/24)

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s