2,600 coats given to families Saturday through “Coats 4 Kids”

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just two weeks, 4,100 coats have been donated to families in need through the News 4 and Colvin Cleaners “Coats 4 Kids” campaign.

Saturday alone, 2,000 coats were distributed at Colvin Cleaners in Kenmore.

There was a line of people out the door, including more than 130 families from Puerto Rico who were there to pick up new coats.

These are families who left the island following Hurricane Maria. Many of them came to Buffalo with nothing.

“Even though Buffalo is very cold, the hearts of Buffalo are very warm and they continuously said thank you, thank you, so very appreciative. Also you could tell in their eyes that they were not alone,” said Nadia Nashir, Assistant Superintendent for Multilingual Education in Buffalo.

“It’s Buffalo, it’s the need in the community and you can see people that need help that could use help and more people if you have, you should help out, push forward as they say,” said Joel Dileo, President of the Per Niente Italian American Club.

Our next distribution day for “Coats 4 Kids” is Dec. 2. at the “Knights of Columbus” on Pierce Ave. in Hamburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.