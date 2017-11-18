Buffalo church, with hundreds of volunteers feed hungry families on Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 27 hundred families will have their Thanksgiving dinner paid for thanks to a decades long tradition through St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

A packed church with hundreds of volunteers ready to help thousands; “I feel like anybody that touches anything here becomes part of somebody else’s Thanksgiving. Everybody just helps their neighbor,” Nancy Polino said.

Nancy Polino started st. Luke’s Mission of Mercy almost 20 years ago. Polino said, “We just want to help everybody. It could be anyone of us next year. I could be in line, too.”

The whole event costs about $100 thousand dollars, but much of the food including all of the produce are donated by local companies.

But for Polino, watching all of the volunteers, is like Christmas morning for her.

She said, “They work all day they work in three shifts just passing bags they come with a smile on their face just wanting to help someone else.”

Volunteers like Cindy and Cheryl started coming a few years ago, and now their group grows every year.

Cindy Krakomberger a Volunteer, said, “It’s so nice to be with family and friends to do this, and just being able to be together and just thinking about what people will have on Thanksgiving, and enjoy together as a family too.”

They say it’s the best gift you can give this time of year.

Cheryl Deth, a volunteer, said, “I just feel I am so blessed, our family is so blessed, our friends are so blessed, it just feels so good to give to those that don’t have what we have.”

Anyone who would like a Thanksgiving meal can pick one up at St. Luke’s Tuesday morning at 10 A.M.