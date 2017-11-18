Buffalo Police investigating two early morning shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating two early morning shootings.

The first one happened on the 600 block of Moselle Street around 3:15 Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police say a man, 20, was hit by gunfire and taken to ECMC and taken into surgery.

The second shooting happened on the 200 block of Rounds Avenue just before 4 Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police say a man, 37, was shot multiple times in the leg and taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

We will continue to follow both of these developing stories.