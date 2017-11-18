Canisius tops St. Joe’s to win MMA title

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A soggy afternoon at New Era field didn’t stop MMA rivals Canisius and St. Joe’s from playing in a thrilling championship game.

Last time these two teams met, in the regular season, Canisius blew out the Marauders with a 39 point victory. This time around, a healthy St. Joe’s came to play.

The Marauders scored on their opening drive, making it 8-0 before Canisius found the end zone at the end of the first quarter on a 34-yard Jayce Johnson touchdown.

In the second quarter, the Marauders would build upon their lead with a one yard quarterback sneak from Casey Kelly, making it 14-7. Canisius answered two plays later, again with Johnson, evening the game at 14 at halftime.

The lone score in the remainder of the game came in the 4th quarter, Canisius’ Joe Jamison stripped the ball from St. Joe’s and ran it in for a touchdown, making the score 22-14.

The contest came down to the final play, where St. Joe’s Casey Kelly looked to the end zone, the pass was broken up by Raymond Miranda.

Canisius will now look to repeat as New York Catholic state champions, a game that they will host on Saturday.