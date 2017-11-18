Cheektowaga & Cleveland Hill fall short in state semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga and Cleveland Hill were both looking to make history this season and win state titles.

But the dream for both schools ended in the Class B and Class C semifinals on Saturday.

The Warriors, who trailed Chenango Forks 20-14 at halftime, were shutout in the third quarter of their Class B semifinal showdown in an eventual 48-28 loss.

Cheektowaga, which advanced to the state final four in 2014 and again in 2015, is now 0-3 all-time in the semis. They finish the year with a 10-2 overall record.

For the Golden Eagles of Cleveland Hill, they looked to be in control, racing out to a 50-35 halftime lead behind Javon Thomas’ five first half scores. The offense was shutdown in the second half only scoring once as Skaneateles rallied for a 63-56 win.

Cleveland Hill ends the season with a 10-2 overall record.