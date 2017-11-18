Isaiah Reese nets triple double in Griffs’ historic 104-84 win over Youngstown State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the history of men’s basketball at Canisius College no player had ever recorded a triple double.

114 years in the making, sophomore guard Isaiah Reese became the first with a 23-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist effort on Saturday in the Griffs’ 104-84 win over Youngstown State.

Isaiah Reese grabs his 10th board of the game to add to his stat line – he is now the first #Griffs player in 114 years to record a triple-double. #MAACHoops — Canisius Basketball (@Griffs_MBB) November 19, 2017

The 104 points were also the most by Canisius in a regulation game since 1989.

#Griffs WIN – Canisius scores the most points in regulation in the KAC since Feb. 1989 with a 104-84 win over Youngstown State. Isaiah Reese finishes with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the win. #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/mbWlNbUYNl — Canisius Basketball (@Griffs_MBB) November 19, 2017

Reese was one of four players to score 20 or more points in the victory. Malik Johnson finished with 23, Jermaine Crumpton 21 while Spencer Foley chipped in with 25 off the bench behind six three-pointers.

The Griffs return to action Friday when they play Texas State in the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase in California.