Isaiah Reese nets triple double in Griffs’ historic 104-84 win over Youngstown State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the history of men’s basketball at Canisius College no player had ever recorded a triple double.

114 years in the making, sophomore guard Isaiah Reese became the first with a 23-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist effort on Saturday in the Griffs’ 104-84 win over Youngstown State.

The 104 points were also the most by Canisius in a regulation game since 1989.

Reese was one of four players to score 20 or more points in the victory.  Malik Johnson finished with 23, Jermaine Crumpton 21 while Spencer Foley chipped in with 25 off the bench behind six three-pointers.

The Griffs return to action Friday when they play Texas State in the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase in California.

