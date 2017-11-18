Lancaster advances to AA championship with 35-21 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kyle Backert opened the scoring with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 75 yards to help power Lancaster to the Class AA state championship with a 35-21 win over Cicero-North of Syracuse Saturday night.

The Legends, who improve to 12-0 on the year, will now play Troy for the AA crown next Saturday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. It’ll be the program’s first appearance in the state title game.

Trailing 14-6 in the third quarter, the Legends offense found their stride courtesy of Joe Andreessen.  The senior, who is listed as an offensive lineman on the team’s official roster, ran for a 43-yard touchdown and threw another to Brett Beetow as the Legends jumped back on top 20-14.

Andreessen added a two-yard score with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-14 ball game.

Clinging to a 28-21 lead and with Cicero-North marching down the field on a potential game-tying drive, Max Giordano iced the game with a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.

 

