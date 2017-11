BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating a fatal overnight car accident on Fillmore Ave.

Police say a 37-year-old Buffalo man was driving his SUV north on Fillmore when he left the road and struck a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there is significant damage to the house but the occupants inside were not injured.

Investigators say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.