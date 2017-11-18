MISSING CHILD ALERT: 29-day-old and 3 month old taken from Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)- There is an active missing child alert for 2 children in Salamanca.

Officials say this is a familial abduction.

Londyn Richardson is a 29-day-old missing child who is with her mother, Keshauna Boggs and is believed to be endangered. She was last seen on East State Street in the city of Salamanca at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 18. Keshauna has black hair with orange dyed tips. They may be traveling in a dark colored SVU with unknown license plate to Bayshore (Suffolk County).

Malani Ventura is a 3-month-old missing child who is with her mother, Selena Ventura and believed to be endangered. She was last seen on East State Street in the city of Salamanca (Cattaraugus County) at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 18. They are believed to be with Keshauna Boggs and her child, Londyn Richardson and are driving a 2007 blue Honda CRV with New York registration HDL-6588. They may travel to Sound Beach or Bayshore (Suffolk County).

If you see this vehicle or the mothers involved call Salamanca City Police Department at (716) 945-2330 or 911.

 

 

 

 

 

 

