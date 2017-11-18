Sabres lose 5th straight, fall to Hurricanes 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The downward spiral of the Phil Housley era continued on Saturday, as his club dropped it’s fifth straight game, a 3-1 loss to Carolina.

Buffalo drops to 5-11-4 overall.

The Sabres, who began the night with the second fewest goals in the league, have now scored one goal in five on their last seven games.

The Sabres have struggled offensively all season, and it was once again evident on Saturday as the squad failed to register a shot on goal through the first 14 minutes of the game. Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Jason Pominville were among those who didn’t have a shot on goal through two periods.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Sabres took advantage of a Canes miscue, with Ryan O’Reilly threading a pass through to Evander Kane who buried his team leading 11th goal of the season to tie the game.

The winger looked to put the Sabres on top 2-1 seconds later, but his goal was waved off after the refs determined he kicked the puck in.

But, three minutes later Sebastian Aho tallied the game winner for Carolina, scoring after the puck jumped over Justin Falk’s stick and straight to the winger to give the Canes a 2-1 lead. Joakim Nordstrom added an empty netter.