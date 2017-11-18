Three years later : A look back on ‘Snowvember’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been three years since one of the worst storms in Buffalo’s history moved into the area. One of the hardest hit spots was in South Buffalo.

Susan Bordodzik, a South Buffalo native said, “It was quite the Snowvember.”

Another resident of South Buffalo told News 4, “I thought it was just like going to pass, but it went on for 4 days!”

Robert Ridgeway of South Buffalo shared what it looked like to look down the streets. He said, “It was like a human rat maze basically.”

November 17-20, 2014 are days that many Western New Yorkers will never forget. Over 7 feet of snow fell across portions of the region. That made roads impassable for many, and left thousands of motorists stranded on highways. Borodzik said, “My car was down for the count for like days.”

It’s a storm that many remember as the worst they’ve ever seen, with the only thing coming close being the Blizzard of 77.

Susan said, “I shoveled my porch and there were probably 7 stairs to go down, and I finally got down the 7 stairs and then I said, wow now what am I going to do? I can’t go anywhere there was a wall of snow like this. And forget doing the driveway it was just bizarre.”

Ridgeway said, “We had a mountain of snow over here that was like 20 feet high for like a month.”

And it wasn’t just months later that the impacts of the storm could be felt. Some spots 3 years later, you can see damage and hear the stories of the chaos that erupted on those snowy few days. 14 individuals unfortunately lost their lives. The National Guard had to be brought in to help out many of the people stuck. The list of bad things could go on and on but at the end of it all, the storm was another way that Buffalo could prove to the world that it truly is the city of good neighbors

Ridgeway said, “It was a good thing to happen to Buffalo on this side of town because all nationalities, all people, young, old came together and helped each other out.”