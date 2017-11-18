Woman files lawsuit against Hoyt over sexual harassment allegations

Related Coverage Sam Hoyt leaves ESD post amid sexual harassment investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- News 4 has confirmed the woman accusing former state official Sam Hoyt of sexual harassment has now filed a federal lawsuit against Hoyt and Governor Cuomo.

Hoyt was appointed by Gov. Cuomo to lead Empire State Development Corporation in Buffalo. He stepped down last month.

The Governor’s office confirmed in October that the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) was investigating the harassment claims.

The 51-year-old woman at the center of this case is a former state worker.

She claims Hoyt groped and kissed her and sent her a constant stream of emails, texts and calls.

In this new lawsuit, she also alleges the Governor’s office didn’t take her claims seriously.

Hoyt has told News 4 in the past that the relationship was inappropriate but consensual. He denies harassing the woman.

We have reached out to Hoyt’s lawyer for a response to the latest lawsuit.

Alphonso David, the Counsel to the Governor, told News 4 the state launched three separate investigations into the allegations “and any assertion to the contrary is patently and demonstrable false, and as such, we expect this matter to be summarily dismissed.”

The statement goes on to say, “All state employees deserve to be treated with respect. We address every allegation of sexual harassment seriously and will continue to take all steps to detect and root out this unacceptable behavior.‎”

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office told News 4 the State Inspector General and JCOPE are both still investigating the woman’s claims.