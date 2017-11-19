Bills fall flat in 54-24 loss to the Chargers; drop 3rd straight game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Making his first career start, rookie Nathan Peterman threw five first half interceptions and was benched in the second half of the Bills 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Bills fall to 5-5 overall with their playoff chances dropping to 29% according to the NY Times Playoff Simulator.

Peterman completed the first two passes of the game before his third went off the hands of fullback Pat DiMarco and into the arms of Korey Toomer, who returned the interception for a touchdown.

In total, the Chargers scored 24 points off of Peterman’s interceptions and opened up a 37-10 lead at the half.

Tyrod Taylor, who was benched in favor of the rookie, came in and finished 15-for-25 with 158 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score and fumbled once, which was also returned for a touchdown by LA.

The Bills defense, which surrendered 81 points and more than 800 yards of offense in each of the last two games, gave up 431 yards to the Chargers.

The 135 points are the most Buffalo has allowed over a three game stretch.