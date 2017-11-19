Boys Run On 5K

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A group of elementary school boys braved the cold, messy weather to complete a 5k.

The Boys Run On program was designed by a panel of doctors, physical therapists and exercise physiologists.

The founder says the goal is to instill the fact that staying fit, eating well and having a healthy lifestyle can be fun.

“It’s not just about a running program, it’s about giving kids the tools they need to develop the head and the heart they need to be successful in life no matter what,” said Boys Run On founder Dr. Greg Wollen.

This was the 3rd year for the race.

 

 

