Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Fan Check – Bills at Chargers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fans have been calling for Nathan Peterman to start since the preseason, and in the Bills’ Week 11 showdown against LA, the rookie will get his chance to showcase his skills.

Head Coach Sean McDermott called it a “calculated risk” benching Tyrod Taylor in favor of the rookie quarterback.  McDermott also said he’s in Buffalo to win more than five games and believes Peterman provides the best opportunity for the Bills to win now and in the future.  Buffalo is currently 5-4 overall and holds the sixth and final wild card spot.

What do fans think of the move?

