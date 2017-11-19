Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game – Bills at Chargers

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the LA Chargers, the Bills will improve to 6-4 for the first time since 2000. Our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew provides their keys to the game and predictions for Buffalo’s Week 11 showdown.

Josh: Win the turnover battle
Prediction: Bills win 21-17

Nick: The offensive line — protect Nathan Peterman and open the running lanes
Prediction: Bills win 23-21

Thad: Play with pride
Prediction: Bills win 26-24

Scott: Run the ball & stop the run
Prediction: Chargers win 20-16

