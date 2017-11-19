Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable – Bills at Chargers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A big, shocking change for the Bills ahead of their Week 11 showdown against the Chargers. Sean McDermott with a “calculated risk” as he called it — changing quarterbacks while the team is in the middle of the playoff hunt.
This week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE our crew is discusses if the move will pay off.
- Is this the right time for a quarterback change? The Bills (5-4) hold the final wild card spot in the AFC.
- Can the offensive line hold up against Joey Bosa and the vaunted Chargers defense line? LA ranks 3rd in the league in sacks with 29.
- Is there extra pressure on the offensive line and LeSean McCoy to take the pressure off of Peterman?