Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable – Bills at Chargers

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A big, shocking change for the Bills ahead of their Week 11 showdown against the Chargers. Sean McDermott with a “calculated risk” as he called it — changing quarterbacks while the team is in the middle of the playoff hunt.

This week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE our crew is discusses if the move will pay off.

  1. Is this the right time for a quarterback change? The Bills (5-4) hold the final wild card spot in the AFC.

  2. Can the offensive line hold up against Joey Bosa and the vaunted Chargers defense line? LA ranks 3rd in the league in sacks with 29.

  3. Is there extra pressure on the offensive line and LeSean McCoy to take the pressure off of Peterman?

