Buffalo VA serves Thanksgiving dinner to vets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Hundreds of veterans were served Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Buffalo VA.

For 17 years the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program has put this dinner together.

About 40 volunteers, including children, spooned out turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy.

The dinner is all about helping veterans who might be having a hard time.

The Coordinator of VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans says it’s a way to give back to those who risk their lives for out safety.

“These men and women served our great nation and they put their lives on the line for us and what a better time of year than thanksgiving to all take a pause and really celebrate their sacrifices for us,” said Kristen Weese.

Organizers tell us so many people offered to help with the dinner, they had to turn volunteers away.

