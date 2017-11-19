Kelvin Benjamin leaves Bills-Chargers game with knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kelvin Benjamin left Sunday’s game against the Chargers are suffering a knee injury on the fourth play of the game.

.@buffalobills Injury Update: WR Kelvin Benjamin is out for the game (knee) — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 19, 2017

The receiver hauled in a 20 yard pass from Nathan Peterman before being tackled by Adrian Phillips. He walked off the field with the help of trainers but after being evaluated in the medical tent, was carted off the field and into the locker room.