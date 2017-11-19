Kelvin Benjamin leaves Bills-Chargers game with knee injury

Buffalo Bills' NFL football player Kelvin Benjamin speak to the media in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Benjamin is finally set to make his debut with the Bills a week after being acquired in a trade with Carolina. The Bills held out Benjamin from playing against the New York Jets on Thursday, and he's set to play on Sunday, when Buffalo (5-3) hosts New Orleans (6-2). (AP Photo/John Wawrow)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kelvin Benjamin left Sunday’s game against the Chargers are suffering a knee injury on the fourth play of the game.

The receiver hauled in a 20 yard pass from Nathan Peterman before being tackled by Adrian Phillips.  He walked off the field with the help of trainers but after being evaluated in the medical tent, was carted off the field and into the locker room.

