Mother and son arrested following strong armed robbery at Mighty Taco

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- A strong armed robbery was reported just before 2 a.m. at the Mighty Taco on Southwestern Blvd.

An employee reported that a male came in with a gun, demanded money from the drawer and fled the scene. Shortly after the call came in an Orchard Park officer stopped the getaway van .3 miles away from the restaurant.

30-year-old Ryan Loos, of Marilla, matched the description of the robber and was arrested along with his 57-year-old mother Pamela Loos who was driving the van.

Ryan was  charged with robbery 1st, robbery 2nd, menacing 2nd, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, conspiracy 4th and menacing 2nd.

Pamela was charged with robbery 1st, robbery 2nd, criminal possession of stolen property 5th and conspiracy 4th.

Both were arraigned in Orchard Park Town Court.

