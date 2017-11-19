Nathan Peterman benched after throwing 5 INTs against Chargers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott said starting rookie Nathan Peterman over Tyrod Taylor was a “win now” decision.

After throwing five interceptions in the first half, McDermott benched his rookie quarter in favor of Taylor.

After a strong showing in mop up duty in the Bills’ 47-10 loss to the Saints a week ago, Peterman’s first career start was forgettable.

His pass to Pat DiMarco on their opening drive went off the full back’s hand and into the arms of the Chargers’ Korey Toomer, who returned the interception 59 yards for a score.

The second drive of the game, ended the same way for the Bills, with Peterman getting picked off again.

Peterman finished the game 6-for-14 with 66 yards as the Bills trailed 37-7 at halftime.