‘Santa Cares’ event held for children with autism at the Walden Galleria mall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –It’s the fifth year that the Walden Galleria has partnered up with Santa Claus to bring the annual Santa cares event to the shopping center.

Stephanie Johnson, mother of one child, said, “They take such good care of him. The staff is wonderful. We absolutely love to see the way Santa interacts. It gives him one on one time with Santa Claus. And lets him go at his own pace.”

Santa Cares is a special time, twice a year, dedicated to families with sensory concerns. It allows children with special needs a quiet, controlled, and welcoming environment to see Santa Claus, his dog Charlie, and his elves.

Victoria McPhee, another mother, told News 4, “When they started this it was the best thing they could’ve done. It saves a lot of stress at Christmas time for everybody.”

Typically children with autism don’t like big crowds and loud noises. So when seeing Santa Claus on a regular day, sometimes things don’t go according to plan.

Renea, a third mother interviewed, told News 4 about her sons reaction while trying to visit Santa Claus previously this year. She said, “He flipped out the second I went in there. It was too much people, it was too crowded and he was on the floor kicking his feet and legs. He didn’t want to be there. And then I found this and I was very excited.”

That makes the time that much more valuable to the families. It truly alleviates the stresses surrounding the holidays and holiday photos with their children. Johnson said, “Usually it’s a lot of anxiety but this actually lets us relax a little bit and lets us enjoy Christmas a little bit more because we don’t feel rushed in the line with Santa Claus and Santa seems to take more care and time with the kids at this event.”

Autism Speaks along with Ability Path and Hasbro all work together to create special memories for the guests outside of mall hours. The staff, including Santa Claus love taking part!

St. Nick said, “Just be patient with them, that’s all it is and just bring them joy!”

If you would like to be part of the next event held on December 3rd, the Walden Galleria asks that you RSVP online, You can do so by clicking here.