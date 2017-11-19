Teen daughter and boyfriend accused of killing father in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two Buffalo teens were arraigned Sunday morning on second degree murder charges.

It is alleged that 17-year-old Alexandria Heath and 19-year-old Romaine Jirdon beat and stabbed 58-year-old Thomas Heath in their West Ferry home Friday night.

Heath and Jirdon pleaded not guilty and were remanded to jail without bail. If convicted of the charge, the defendants face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

A Felony Hearing before Judge Martoche is scheduled for November 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.